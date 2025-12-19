Massive Unrest in Bangladesh: Violent protests break out after death of student leader Osman Hadi, Media houses set on fire, Journalists rescued
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', hits 'severe' in THESE areas; over 61,000 PUCCs issued in 24 hrs
Bank Holiday on December 19: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far
Trump Administration rushes to redact Epstein Files as deadline looms; fresh photos released show Bill Gates, Woody Allen and others
School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
US President Donald Trump’s BIG decision on Marijuana drug, signs executive order to reclassify it as…
Gold, silver prices today, December 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Who was Sharif Osman Hadi? Anti-India Bangladesh youth leader who died in Singapore week after being shot in Dhaka
Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?
WORLD
Massive protests and unrest erupted in Bangladesh’s Dhaka and other cities following the death of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi. This comes just before the country’s first national elections since the ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, scheduled for February 2026.
Massive protests and unrest erupted in Bangladesh’s Dhaka and other cities following the death of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi. This comes just before the country’s first national elections since the ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, scheduled for February 2026.
The protest was called by July alliance, alliance of University students and blocked the Dhaka University area. As per reports, the mob attacked and vandalised several media houses, political offices, cultural institutions and private residences, triggering widespread vandalism, arson and road blockades. Bangladesh's largest daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, as well as the Daily Star were set on on ablaze.
The night-long unrest marked one of the most severe episodes of violence targeting media institutions in recent years. Several journalists were rescued from the angry crowd raising slogans of ‘Hadi’. The protesters also vandalized and set fire to the residence of Father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32.
Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh’s youth leader, who was shot by masked men near a mosque in Dhaka in an assassination attempt, died in Singapore. Hadi was being treated in Singapore, as he suffered major injuries leading to brain damage.
The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh issued an advisory late Thursday, and said, ‘In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises. In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission.’ Massive security has been deployed outside the Indian Assistant high Commission in Bangladesh's Chittagong. The army has been deployed outside the premises. Earlier, a group of protesters staged a sit-in outside the Commission.