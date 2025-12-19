Massive Unrest in Bangladesh: Violent protests break out after death of student leader Osman Hadi, Media houses set on fire, Journalists rescued

Massive protests and unrest erupted in Bangladesh’s Dhaka and other cities following the death of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi. This comes just before the country’s first national elections since the ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, scheduled for February 2026.

The protest was called by July alliance, alliance of University students and blocked the Dhaka University area. As per reports, the mob attacked and vandalised several media houses, political offices, cultural institutions and private residences, triggering widespread vandalism, arson and road blockades. Bangladesh's largest daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, as well as the Daily Star were set on on ablaze.

The night-long unrest marked one of the most severe episodes of violence targeting media institutions in recent years. Several journalists were rescued from the angry crowd raising slogans of ‘Hadi’. The protesters also vandalized and set fire to the residence of Father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32.

Who was Osman Khadi?

Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh’s youth leader, who was shot by masked men near a mosque in Dhaka in an assassination attempt, died in Singapore. Hadi was being treated in Singapore, as he suffered major injuries leading to brain damage.

India issues advisory

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh issued an advisory late Thursday, and said, ‘In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises. In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission.’ Massive security has been deployed outside the Indian Assistant high Commission in Bangladesh's Chittagong. The army has been deployed outside the premises. Earlier, a group of protesters staged a sit-in outside the Commission.