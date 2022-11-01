Search icon
'Massive' Russian missile strikes lead to almost 80% Kyiv residents facing power outages, water cuts

Ukraine is under massive blackouts and the residents are under severe water shortages as one of the strikes hit an energy facility.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

Almost 80 percent of Kyiv residents on Monday faced power outages and water cuts as Russian missiles struck key infrastructure facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and the central region of Cherkasy, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

The strike comes days after Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet, CNN reported.

"Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and 80 percent of residents were left without water - with many losing electricity, too - following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital`s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.

Ukraine is under massive blackouts and the residents are under severe water shortages as one of the strikes hit an energy facility that powered 350,000 apartments in the capital, CNN reported citing Klitschko who further added that emergency services are making every effort to stabilise the situation.

Moreover, strikes were reported in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia as well. Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko also urged the war-torn country`' citizens to stock up on water as the situation is worse.

