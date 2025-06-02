The protesters, including importers and exporters of Gilgit Baltistan, have been protesting against the trade policies which they call an ‘economic murder’.

In the wake of ‘exploitative’ trade policies of the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government, thousands of furious residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, POK) staged protests for three consecutive days, blocking Pakistan-China’s Karakoram Highway.

The blockage of Karakoram Highway, the crown jewel of the CPEC, has resulted in a complete halt of vehicles on the key route. The protesters, including importers and exporters of Gilgit Baltistan, have been protesting against the trade policies which they call an ‘economic murder’.