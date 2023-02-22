Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Massive iron ball of 1.5 metres diameters spotted in Japan, see images

The Japanese coast guard and self-defence forces have received photos for additional review.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

Massive iron ball of 1.5 metres diameters spotted in Japan, see images
Massive iron ball of 1.5 metres diameters spotted in Japan, see images

A massive iron ball that washed up on a local beach in a coastal town in Japan has left police and locals perplexed. Authorities say they have no idea what it is, other than the fact that it isn't likely to explode.

Japan officials have sealed off the beach to investigate the iron ball.

A local in Hamamatsu, a southern coastal city some 155 miles from Tokyo, called the police just before 9 a.m. and reported the oddball, stating a giant round object measuring about 1.5 metres in diameter has washed up on Enshu beach, reported Asahi TV. 

(Also Read: Actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty finds hair in Emirates flight meal, shares image)

When experts employed X-ray technology to investigate the object's innards and discovered that it was hollow, they were able to assuage their concerns that it might be a wayward mine.

Officers called explosives experts to investigate further but authorities haven’t figured out what it is and where it came from. Photographs have been sent to Japanese self-defence forces and the coast guard. 

A local guy says that he does not understand why the ball has suddenly become the centre of attention. He further adds that the boll has been there for over a month and he tried to push it but couldn’t. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.