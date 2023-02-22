Massive iron ball of 1.5 metres diameters spotted in Japan, see images

A massive iron ball that washed up on a local beach in a coastal town in Japan has left police and locals perplexed. Authorities say they have no idea what it is, other than the fact that it isn't likely to explode.

Japan officials have sealed off the beach to investigate the iron ball.

A mysterious ball found on a beach in #Hamamatsu, #Japan on Monday, the police are concerned that the object may be some kind of sea mine, according to local media. The ball measures around 1.5 meters in diameter and may be made of iron,its surface seems rusty. pic.twitter.com/n9tRn0InEz — S a m (@cheguwera) February 21, 2023

A local in Hamamatsu, a southern coastal city some 155 miles from Tokyo, called the police just before 9 a.m. and reported the oddball, stating a giant round object measuring about 1.5 metres in diameter has washed up on Enshu beach, reported Asahi TV.

When experts employed X-ray technology to investigate the object's innards and discovered that it was hollow, they were able to assuage their concerns that it might be a wayward mine.

Officers called explosives experts to investigate further but authorities haven’t figured out what it is and where it came from. Photographs have been sent to Japanese self-defence forces and the coast guard.

A local guy says that he does not understand why the ball has suddenly become the centre of attention. He further adds that the boll has been there for over a month and he tried to push it but couldn’t.