FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans

Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported

Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral meme 'Krrish Ka Sunega', warns bowlers ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

Massive fire breaks out in mall at Pakistan’s Karachi, three killed; video shows black thick plumes visible from miles away; WATCH

Attacks on Hindus unabated in Bangladesh, businessman beaten to death while defending employees

EU suspends trade deal with US amid Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats, says, 'ratification will have to wait'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details

SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeWorld

WORLD

Massive fire breaks out in mall at Pakistan’s Karachi, three killed; video shows black thick plumes visible from miles away; WATCH

At least three killed following a massive fire at multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan’s Karachi on Saturday.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 10:29 AM IST

Massive fire breaks out in mall at Pakistan’s Karachi, three killed; video shows black thick plumes visible from miles away; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A massive fire broke out at multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan’s Karachi on Saturday, killing three people and injuring dozens and were rushed to hospital.

The videos circulating on the social media show thick plumes of black smoke into the sky that were visible from miles away, while firefighters to extinguish fires at a multi-storey complex.  To control the fire, several fire trucks used ladders, water cannons and hoses to douse the building’s floors.

What was the cause of fire?

As per reports, the fire erupted in shops located on the ground floor of the high-rise commercial building, where imported garments, clothing and plastic household goods were stored. Several people were reported to be trapped on the upper floors. Firefighters rushed to the Gul Plaza to contain the fire and carry out rescue operations.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the shops, which later spread to the entire shopping mall, as per Garden Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mohsin Raza. Seven fire brigade vehicles were deployed at the site, he added.

Several personnel had been deployed at the site to assist in rescue and relief work, as per rescue officials. “Rangers personnel are actively participating in rescue operations along with fire brigade staff and will remain at the scene until the operation is completed," the statement said.

The Rangers also cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, while assisting in the evacuation of trapped people and safeguarding valuables.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US
AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'
AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy
US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans
US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim
Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'
Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement