Massive fire breaks out in mall at Pakistan’s Karachi, three killed; video shows black thick plumes visible from miles away; WATCH

WORLD
At least three killed following a massive fire at multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan’s Karachi on Saturday.
A massive fire broke out at multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan’s Karachi on Saturday, killing three people and injuring dozens and were rushed to hospital.
The videos circulating on the social media show thick plumes of black smoke into the sky that were visible from miles away, while firefighters to extinguish fires at a multi-storey complex. To control the fire, several fire trucks used ladders, water cannons and hoses to douse the building’s floors.
January 17, 2026
As per reports, the fire erupted in shops located on the ground floor of the high-rise commercial building, where imported garments, clothing and plastic household goods were stored. Several people were reported to be trapped on the upper floors. Firefighters rushed to the Gul Plaza to contain the fire and carry out rescue operations.
The fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the shops, which later spread to the entire shopping mall, as per Garden Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mohsin Raza. Seven fire brigade vehicles were deployed at the site, he added.
Several personnel had been deployed at the site to assist in rescue and relief work, as per rescue officials. “Rangers personnel are actively participating in rescue operations along with fire brigade staff and will remain at the scene until the operation is completed," the statement said.
The Rangers also cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, while assisting in the evacuation of trapped people and safeguarding valuables.