Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport, all flights suspended

The blaze erupted around 2:30 pm at the airport's cargo village, where imported goods and stored, according to reports. The airport's executive director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident to the media and said emergency teams were working to bring the fire under control. Read more here.

A massive fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday, and all flight operations have been suspended as a result, reports said. The blaze erupted around 2:30 pm at the airport's cargo village, where imported goods and stored, according to reports. The airport's executive director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident to local media and said emergency teams were working to bring the fire under control.

Firefighting efforts underway

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) agency said units from the Bangladesh Fire Service, Civil Aviation Authority, and the Bangladesh Air Force were jointly fighting the fire. Bangladesh's Navy has also joined the operation, Prothom Alo newspaper reported. Airport authorities have suspended all takeoffs and landings as the firefighting operation continues. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been determined as yet. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

Several flights diverted

A spokesperson for the Bangladesh Fire Service said 36 units were engaged in the operation. At least nine flights of different airlines scheduled to land in Dhaka have been diverted. Eight of them landed at Shah Amanat International Airport in southeastern Chattogram and one at Osmani International Airport in northeastern Sylhet. Officials described the fire incident as a major one, with thick smoke billowing into a large area over the airport and surrounding regions.