Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport, all flights suspended

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad
Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'
Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'
China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones
BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...
Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more
WORLD
The blaze erupted around 2:30 pm at the airport's cargo village, where imported goods and stored, according to reports. The airport's executive director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident to the media and said emergency teams were working to bring the fire under control. Read more here.
A massive fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday, and all flight operations have been suspended as a result, reports said. The blaze erupted around 2:30 pm at the airport's cargo village, where imported goods and stored, according to reports. The airport's executive director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident to local media and said emergency teams were working to bring the fire under control.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) agency said units from the Bangladesh Fire Service, Civil Aviation Authority, and the Bangladesh Air Force were jointly fighting the fire. Bangladesh's Navy has also joined the operation, Prothom Alo newspaper reported. Airport authorities have suspended all takeoffs and landings as the firefighting operation continues. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been determined as yet. There have been no reports of casualties so far.
A spokesperson for the Bangladesh Fire Service said 36 units were engaged in the operation. At least nine flights of different airlines scheduled to land in Dhaka have been diverted. Eight of them landed at Shah Amanat International Airport in southeastern Chattogram and one at Osmani International Airport in northeastern Sylhet. Officials described the fire incident as a major one, with thick smoke billowing into a large area over the airport and surrounding regions.