Massive explosion shocks Damascus International Airport in Syria

WORLD
A massive explosion was reportedly seen in Syria near Damascus International Airport, according to the local media on Wednesday.
The blast took place at the former military base near the airport, said state-run Al-Thawra newspaper, citing official sources. However, the cause of the massive explosion and casualties, if any, remain unclear as of now. Photos of the incident on social media show heavy smoke rising soon after the blast took place in a former military base near Damascus International Airport, in Syria.
How the blast took place in the Syrian airport is not clear, but it could be deliberate or due to the explosion of war remnants, as a mystery surrounds the incident, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. According to Syria's Al-Ikhbariya correspondent, war remnants exploded near Damascus Airport.