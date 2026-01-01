Massive explosion in Switzerland's ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's eve, several killed, WATCH

Several killed after a massive explosion in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

Massive explosion rocked a bar in luxury Alpine in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland during New Year's eve. Several people are reportedly killed, while many sustained injuries. Unverified visuals of the explosion and fire are circulating on social media.

As per reports, the blast occurred at 01:30 local time (00:30 GMT) in the Constellation Bar, which is a popular tourist place. The cause of eplosion is not known. "There has been an explosion of unknown origin... There are several injured and several dead," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland.