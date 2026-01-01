FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...

US President Donald Trump REVEALS his 'three-word' New Year resolution during celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, it is..., WATCH

Massive explosion in Switzerland's ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's eve, several killed, WATCH

Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn, issues new statement: 'I'm genuinely proud of...'

Pakistan gives BIZARRE twist to Ayaz Sadiq-EAM Jaishankar's handshake in Bangladesh's Dhaka, says, 'India's foreign minister approached...'

Zohran Mamdani Sworn In: Here's a look at 5 MAJOR promises by NYC’s first Muslim mayor, from rent-free housing to free buses

Zohran Mamdani Sworn-in: Meet Rama Duwaji, Syrian-American illustrator, wife of NYC's first Muslim mayor; popularly known as GenZ 'first lady' due to...

China's BIG statement on India overtaking Japan as world’s 4th largest economy, says, 'true strength comes from...'

Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga presents raw, rugged, ripped, but injured Prabhas, Triptii Dimri lights his cigarette in first poster, fans call it 'best gift'

Ikkis Movie Review: Agastya Nanda’s Grit, Jaideep's Power And Dharmendra’s Grace - A Thoughtful War Drama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...

Esha Deol rings 2026 in Dubai, remembering papa Dharmendra

US President Donald Trump REVEALS his 'three-word' New Year resolution during celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, it is..., WATCH

US President Donald Trump REVEALS his 'three-word' New Year resolution during...

Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn, issues new statement: 'I'm genuinely proud of...'

Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star

Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

HomeWorld

WORLD

Massive explosion in Switzerland's ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's eve, several killed, WATCH

Several killed after a massive explosion in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Massive explosion in Switzerland's ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's eve, several killed, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Massive explosion rocked a bar in luxury Alpine in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland during New Year's eve. Several people are reportedly killed, while many sustained injuries. Unverified visuals of the explosion and fire are circulating on social media.

As per reports, the blast occurred at 01:30 local time (00:30 GMT) in the Constellation Bar, which is a popular tourist place. The cause of eplosion is not known. "There has been an explosion of unknown origin... There are several injured and several dead," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...
Esha Deol rings 2026 in Dubai, remembering papa Dharmendra
US President Donald Trump REVEALS his 'three-word' New Year resolution during celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, it is..., WATCH
US President Donald Trump REVEALS his 'three-word' New Year resolution during...
Massive explosion in Switzerland's ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's eve, several killed, WATCH
Massive explosion in Switzerland's ski resort of Crans-Montana, several killed..
Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn, issues new statement: 'I'm genuinely proud of...'
Border 2: After demanding credit for Ghar Kab Aaoge, Anu Malik takes a U-turn
Pakistan gives BIZARRE twist to Ayaz Sadiq-EAM Jaishankar's handshake in Bangladesh's Dhaka, says, 'India's foreign minister approached...'
Pakistan gives BIZARRE twist to Ayaz Sadiq-EAM Jaishankar's handshake in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement