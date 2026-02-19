FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'

Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download

Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi

Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes

Ramadan 2026: First roza begins in India after crescent moon sighting; Check Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru today

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixtures - Full schedule, dates, venues, live streaming and more

Massive explosion in residential building in Pakistan's Karachi; 16 killed; here's what we know

Stabbed multiple times, head smashed by flower pot: Chilling murder of 30-year-old woman by ex-husband over her remarriage in Hyderabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'

Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no on

Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'

Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sb

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

HomeWorld

WORLD

Massive explosion in residential building in Pakistan's Karachi; 16 killed; here's what we know

Massive explosion in Pakistan's Karachi due to suspected gas leakage in a residential area. At least 16 reportedly killed, several injured.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Massive explosion in residential building in Pakistan's Karachi; 16 killed; here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Massive explosion in Pakistan's Karachi due to suspected gas leakage in a residential area. At least 16 reportedly killed, several injured. The deceased include at least nine children aged between two and 17 while the injured also include seven children.

The explosion occured at 4:30 a.m. on the first floor of the building located in the Old Soldier Bazar area, which cause the building to collapse.  As the first day of Ramazan was observed today, several people was awake for Sehri time. as per local police. 

Gas leakage suspected

The cause of explosion is suspected to be a gas leakage as many families especially in lower income residential areas use liquid petroleum gas cylinders at their homes due to gas shortage in Pakistan’s biggest city. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'
    Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no on
    Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'
    Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail
    SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download
    SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sb
    Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office
    Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
    'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi
    'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
    Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
    Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
    Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
    Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
    Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
    The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
    The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
    Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
    Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement