Massive explosion in residential building in Pakistan's Karachi; 16 killed; here's what we know

Massive explosion in Pakistan's Karachi due to suspected gas leakage in a residential area. At least 16 reportedly killed, several injured. The deceased include at least nine children aged between two and 17 while the injured also include seven children.

The explosion occured at 4:30 a.m. on the first floor of the building located in the Old Soldier Bazar area, which cause the building to collapse. As the first day of Ramazan was observed today, several people was awake for Sehri time. as per local police.

Gas leakage suspected

The cause of explosion is suspected to be a gas leakage as many families especially in lower income residential areas use liquid petroleum gas cylinders at their homes due to gas shortage in Pakistan’s biggest city.