Massive explosion at Jewish school in Amsterdam, city's mayor says, 'targeted attack'; Here's what we know so far

Massive explosion at Jewish school in Amsterdam. No casuaties reported so far. The city's mayor Femke Halsema said she believed the overnight blast was a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

Massive explosion at Jewish school in Amsterdam in Netherlands. No casuaties reported so far. The incident occurred at school on Zelandstraat Street in the Buitenweldert district. As per reports, the damage to school is limited. Firefighters and other responders have rushed to the site.

The city's mayor Femke Halsema said she believed the overnight blast was a targeted attack against the Jewish community. This comes a day after the police in Netherlands on Friday arrested four men, aged between 17 to 19, after an arson attack on a synagogue in the centre of Rotterdam.

(more details awaited).