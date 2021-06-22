Headlines

Massive explosion as US Navy sets off 40,000-pound bomb in Atlantic Ocean - watch video

The test was conducted on Friday about 100 miles from Florida's Daytona Beach, which experienced a 3.9 magnitude earthquake following the explosion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

The US Navy has released footage of a 40,000 pounds (18,000 kg) bomb exploding in the ocean off Florida. The US Navy's aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) completed its first scheduled explosive event in the Atlantic Ocean. 

The US Navy posted the footage to its official Twitter account, with the caption, "Ever wonder what 40,000-pound explosive looks like from the bridge wing of a @USNavy aircraft carrier"?

The event was carried out as part of the carrier's Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The US Navy uses live explosives to check the design of new ships and test their ability to survive and perform in battle-like conditions and also see the durability of ships against underwater explosives.

The test was conducted on Friday about 100 miles from Florida's Daytona Beach, which experienced a 3.9 magnitude earthquake following the explosion. 

Meanwhile, some Twitter users expressed concern about the potential effects on marine life in the area where the bomb was detonated. "I hope you tested this in a 'dead zone' with no aquatic life. Humans have to stop killing corals, deafening cetaceans, etc. We need a healthy ocean," wrote a user.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) statement, the shock trials are being conducted off the East Coast of the United States "within a narrow schedule that complies with environmental mitigation requirements, respecting known migration patterns of marine life in the test area."

The Navy also takes 'extensive' safety measures to protect any military personnel or civilians involved in the tests, the statement said.

