Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Japan earthquake: A tsunami as high as three metres could hit the northeastern coast.

Japan earthquake: A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has hit Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Reuters reported, adding that a tsunami warning has also been issued. Reports suggest that the earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido, adding that a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) could hit Japan’s northeastern coast.

The official X account of the Prime Minister's Office, Japan, "The government has established the Prime Minister's Office Countermeasures Room in response to the earthquake that occurred in Aomori a short while ago. Relevant ministries and agencies will collaborate and devote all efforts to the response."

【津波警報】

津波警報に切り替えました。

ただちに避難してください。

発表日時 8日23時23分

対象地域：北海道太平洋沿岸中部、青森県太平洋沿岸、岩手県 — 首相官邸(災害・危機管理情報) (@Kantei_Saigai) December 8, 2025

Tsunami warning issued for Japan’s east coast

The Cabinet Office's Disaster Management Division in Japan tweeted that currently, tsunami warnings have been issued for the central Hokkaido Pacific coast, Aomori Prefecture Pacific coast, and other areas.

This is a developing story. More details to come.