Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra island amid floods, landslides; no Tsunami warning issued

Massive earthquake magnitude 6.3 hit Indonesia's Sumatra island near Aceh province on Thursday, as per reports. The earthquake struck off Simeulue, Indonesia around 11:56 a.m. local time at about 32 km depth. Tremors were felt in Sinabang and parts of Sumatra. No significant damage or tsunami reports so far.