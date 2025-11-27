FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra island amid floods, landslides; no Tsunami warning issued

Massive earthquake magnitude 6.3 hit Indonesia's Sumatra island near Aceh province on Thursday, as per reports.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra island amid floods, landslides; no Tsunami warning issued
Massive earthquake magnitude 6.3 hit Indonesia's Sumatra island near Aceh province on Thursday, as per reports. The earthquake struck off Simeulue, Indonesia around 11:56 a.m. local time at about 32 km depth. Tremors were felt in Sinabang and parts of Sumatra. No significant damage or tsunami reports so far.

