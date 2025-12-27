Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan. No major damage reported.

Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan’s coastal city of Yilan at 11:05 pm local time. Several buildings in Taipei were shook and the earthquake had a depth of 73 km (45 miles), Taiwan's weather administration said, putting it in category 4. No major damages reported so far.

Several videos of the earthquake were posted on X, however DNA could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

