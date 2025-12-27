Big boost for India! Shreyas Iyer resumes training at CoE ahead of IND vs NZ ODI series
Navi Mumbai HORROR: Woman strangles six-year-old daughter to death over not speaking marathi, was undergoing psychiatric treatment
Did BCCI approach India great for Test coach role after South Africa series loss under Gautam Gambhir? Report claims offer was...
Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan, no major damage reported
Long before Rs 2,900 crore net worth, Salman Khan was paid only Rs 75 as his first salary, here’s what his job was
BCCI names India squad for U19 World Cup; Vaibhav Suryavanshi included, Ayush Mhatre to lead
Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-American Highway, rescue operation underway
Tragedy in BPL! Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after sudden collapse at Sylhet stadium
T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe despite worse 2025 stats?
WORLD
Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan. No major damage reported.
Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan’s coastal city of Yilan at 11:05 pm local time. Several buildings in Taipei were shook and the earthquake had a depth of 73 km (45 miles), Taiwan's weather administration said, putting it in category 4. No major damages reported so far.
Several videos of the earthquake were posted on X, however DNA could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.
Watch:
December 27, 2025