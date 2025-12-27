FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan, no major damage reported

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 09:31 PM IST

Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan, no major damage reported
Massive earthquake of 7 magnitude strikes Taiwan’s coastal city of Yilan at 11:05 pm local time. Several buildings in Taipei were shook and the earthquake had a depth of 73 km (45 miles), Taiwan's weather administration said, putting it in category 4. No major damages reported so far.

Several videos of the earthquake were posted on X, however DNA could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Watch:

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
