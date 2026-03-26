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Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's largest island Honshu

Massive earthquake of magnitude of 6.2 has struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan's largest island, German Research Centre for Geosciences confirms. The seismic activity occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's largest island Honshu
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Massive earthquake of magnitude of 6.2 has struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan's largest island, German Research Centre for Geosciences confirms. The seismic activity occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

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