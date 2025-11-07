Massive blast at mosque in Indonesia's Jakarta, 54 injured, Police says...

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
WORLD
At least 54 people were injured after a massive explosion at a mosque inside a school complex in Indonesia's Jakarta. The explosion occured during Friday Prayers at the site in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta. Most of the victims suffered minor to severe injuries from glass shards, as per reports.
The Police is now investigating the cause of explosion. According to Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri, the blast came from mosque’s loudspeaker.
No major damage to mosque as Reuters reported.