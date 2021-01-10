'Finally Pakistan showed unity in something that sounds good': Memes flood Twitter after massive blackout

As Pakistan was plunged into darkness due to a massive power blackout, the incident has evoked humourous reactions from social media users in the country. Soon after the breakdown, the term 'blackout' became a top trend on Twitter with over 52,800 tweets till 2:18 am.

"So finally Pakistan showed unity in something that sounds good. 2021 game strong," said a Twitter user.

Several cities and towns across Pakistan plunged into darkness late on Saturday night following a huge blackout due to a fault in the power distribution system.

The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities. Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout.

"A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system," Pakistan's Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter. He said efforts were underway to determine the reasons behind the situation and asked people across the country to remain calm.

Also read Massive blackout sweeps Pakistan after national power grid breakdown

How Twitterati reacted

When you realize that even light is going to come back sooner than your crush's reply:#blackout pic.twitter.com/kHtn6iSt3a — Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 9, 2021

Finally imran khan introduces night mood in Naya pakistan #Blackout pic.twitter.com/Yl2Nvp1aGl — Sunny Zaffar (@zaffar_sunny) January 9, 2021

When my phone doesn't turn off throughout the whole night:#blackout pic.twitter.com/nDB4ZRsUjQ — Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, some users also expressed concerns for the residents in Pakistan affected by the blackout and for those who are in hospitals.

Prayers needed for all patients especially those on life support in hospitals. #Blackout pic.twitter.com/9fu20muLEE — Emtiaz Aslam (@Emtiaz_Aslam) January 9, 2021

Let's pray for all patients especially those on life support in Hospitals Hoping that every hospital will have back-up power supply #blackout#electricity #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/2RMa498cUE — ItxFaadi (@ItxFawad3536) January 9, 2021

Earlier in a tweet, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system tripping. "NTDC system tripped. It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Omar Ayub Khan on Twitter said that the "frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout".

Later, Khan posted a series of tweets regarding the restoration of power in several grids.