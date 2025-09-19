Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'
BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1, mandates Aadhaar authentication for..., here's all you need to know
US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, Palestine says, 'Silence...'
Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami advisory issued, check alert in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada
France erupts in Anti-Austerity protests: Hundreds of thousands protesters flock to streets, strikes across nation to pressure President Emmanuel Macron I WATCH
Deepika Paudkone removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was 'indispensable', already shot.., hints at producers' loss
Harshvardhan Rane makes BIG statement on outsiders vs insiders debate, comments on nepotism, says '7 out of 10 stars are..'
‘Putin let me down’: Donald Trump admits to thinking Ukraine war was ‘easiest’ to solve, warns allies to...
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Russia's Vladimir Putin: 'He has let...'
Donald Trump to speak with China's Xi Jinping for TikTok deal: 'The investors are...'
WORLD
A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far east coast at Kamchatka Peninsulara on early Friday. Check Tsunami alert in Hawaii, British Columbia, Canada.
A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far east coast at Kamchatka Peninsulara on early Friday. The epicenter was located about 127–128 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital. It struck at a shallow depth of around 10–20 kilometers, as per US Geological Surey (UGCS).
Tsunami warning was issued by authorities for the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula as waves of 0.5 to 1.5 meters are expected in many coastal areas. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the National Weather Service have issued a warning for parts of Alaska, warning of possible waves up to 3 meters high.
The Kuril Islands, lying between Russia and Japan, were also placed under a tsunami watch by Moscow’s Emergencies Ministry. No tsunami alert in Hawaii, British Columbia or Canada following the earthquake.
Russia's remote Kamchatka region is highly earthquake-prone. At least two earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 7 occurred here in the past week alone. Previously, a powerful 8.8-magnitude quake struck the region in July, prompting tsunami warnings for several coastal states, including the United States and Japan.