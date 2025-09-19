Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'

BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1, mandates Aadhaar authentication for..., here's all you need to know

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, Palestine says, 'Silence...'

Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami advisory issued, check alert in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada

France erupts in Anti-Austerity protests: Hundreds of thousands protesters flock to streets, strikes across nation to pressure President Emmanuel Macron I WATCH

Deepika Paudkone removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was 'indispensable', already shot.., hints at producers' loss

Harshvardhan Rane makes BIG statement on outsiders vs insiders debate, comments on nepotism, says '7 out of 10 stars are..'

‘Putin let me down’: Donald Trump admits to thinking Ukraine war was ‘easiest’ to solve, warns allies to...

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Russia's Vladimir Putin: 'He has let...'

Donald Trump to speak with China's Xi Jinping for TikTok deal: 'The investors are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be unite

BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1, mandates Aadhaar authentication for..., here's all you need to know

BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, Palestine says, 'Silence...'

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami advisory issued, check alert in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada

A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far east coast at Kamchatka Peninsulara on early Friday. Check Tsunami alert in Hawaii, British Columbia, Canada.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami advisory issued, check alert in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far east coast at Kamchatka Peninsulara on early Friday. The epicenter was located about 127–128 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital. It struck at a shallow depth of around 10–20 kilometers, as per US Geological Surey (UGCS).

Tsunami warning

Tsunami warning was issued by authorities for the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula as waves of 0.5 to 1.5 meters are expected in many coastal areas. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the National Weather Service have issued a warning for parts of Alaska, warning of possible waves up to 3 meters high.

The Kuril Islands, lying between Russia and Japan, were also placed under a tsunami watch by Moscow’s Emergencies Ministry. No tsunami alert in Hawaii, British Columbia or Canada following the earthquake.

Russia's remote Kamchatka region is highly earthquake-prone. At least two earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 7 occurred here in the past week alone. Previously, a powerful 8.8-magnitude quake struck the region in July, prompting tsunami warnings for several coastal states, including the United States and Japan.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle amid US President's UK visit, four arrested
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle
Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...
Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, mark
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says, 'will study implications...'
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says...
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operations underway
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operatio
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE