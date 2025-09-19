Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami advisory issued, check alert in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada

A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far east coast at Kamchatka Peninsulara on early Friday. Check Tsunami alert in Hawaii, British Columbia, Canada.

A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far east coast at Kamchatka Peninsulara on early Friday. The epicenter was located about 127–128 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital. It struck at a shallow depth of around 10–20 kilometers, as per US Geological Surey (UGCS).

Tsunami warning

Tsunami warning was issued by authorities for the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula as waves of 0.5 to 1.5 meters are expected in many coastal areas. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the National Weather Service have issued a warning for parts of Alaska, warning of possible waves up to 3 meters high.

The Kuril Islands, lying between Russia and Japan, were also placed under a tsunami watch by Moscow’s Emergencies Ministry. No tsunami alert in Hawaii, British Columbia or Canada following the earthquake.

Russia's remote Kamchatka region is highly earthquake-prone. At least two earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 7 occurred here in the past week alone. Previously, a powerful 8.8-magnitude quake struck the region in July, prompting tsunami warnings for several coastal states, including the United States and Japan.