Chile and Argentina have been massively hit by 7.4 magnitude earthquake which struck off the southern coasts of the two countries in South America, reported the US Geological Survey. In Argentina, the earthquake hit Drake Passage at local time 09:00 am (17:30 IST).

Chile has issued a tsunami warning for its far-south region soon after the massive earthquake hit Argentina's coast. Giving the warning, the country’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said a coastal area of Magallanes region, located in the southern tip needed to be evacuated as tsunami risk looms.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 219 km S of Ushuaia, Argentina https://t.co/QzqRooM4PK — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 2, 2025

“We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region,” Chile President Gabriel Boric said on X after the SENAPRED emergency service issued an alert. The service also ordered evacuations in the surrounding Antarctic areas, according to news agency AFP.

The quake came with a depth of 6.21 miles which triggered a tsunami alert soon after, prompting residents of the coastal area of the two countries to shift to areas in higher ground. The alert has been issued for area covering 186 miles around the epicentre.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)