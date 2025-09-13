Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend, from Rakesh Roshan to Sharvari Wagh

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line, state linked to Indian Railways for first time

Good news for Delhi-NCR travelers, Noida International Airport to begin operations by..., to serve 6 million passengers annually, first airline to fly from this airport is...

Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success: 'True giants and heroes of this show are...'

Donald Trump administration takes BIG action against man who beheaded Indian national in Texas, set to...

Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Russia, 'hazardous' tsunami issued alert for surrounding areas

'He needed to...': Neetu Kapoor defends Ranbir Kapoor after his break-up with Deepika Padukone in viral video, netizens call it 'Raja beta syndrome'

Ex-Indian spy makes big claim on Nepal unrest, reveals real reason behind Gen Z protest: ‘New PM will be…’

PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, says, 'India committed to...'

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend, from Rakesh Roshan to Sharvari Wagh

Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend

Good news for Delhi-NCR travelers, Noida International Airport to begin operations by..., to serve 6 million passengers annually, first airline to fly from this airport is...

Good news for Delhi-NCR travelers, Noida International Airport to begin operatio

Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success: 'True giants and heroes of this show are...'

Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Russia, 'hazardous' tsunami issued alert for surrounding areas

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit in Russia, near the east coast of the Kamchatka region. A Tsunami warning has also been issued.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 09:57 AM IST

Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Russia, 'hazardous' tsunami issued alert for surrounding areas
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit Russia on Saturday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit in Russia, near the east coast of the Kamchatka region, along with a Tsunami warning was also issued, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday. NCS further noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres near the east coast of Kamchatka. “EQ of M: 7.0, On: 13/09/2025 08:07:57 IST, Lat: 53.32 N, Long: 159.92 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Near East Coast of Kamchatka”, the NCS wrote on X. No reports of damage have come so far. According to a post on X by NCS, the earthquake took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center alerted that the earthquake could result in "hazardous" waves along coasts within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami alert.

Earlier in July, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone. The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more than M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll rises to 30: Check key developments
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll
What’s the difference between 3-star, 5-star, 7-star hotels and how are ratings decided? Know here
What’s the difference between 3-star, 5-star, 7-star hotels and how are ratings
Rahul Gandhi continues to intensify claims of 'vote chori', promises to give 'dynamic and explosive evidence' but when?
Rahul Gandhi continues to intensify claims of 'vote chori', promises to give...
Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance dispute? 'She is in Mumbai and totally...'
Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE