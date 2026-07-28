Massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Southern Japan, tsunami alert issued

A tsunami warning for a wave measuring 1 metre (3.28 ft) was issued after the earthquake

A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture, with its epicentre at a depth of 10 km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA has issued a tsunami advisory warning of waves up to 1 metre, or 3.28 feet.

Emergency earthquake alerts were also issued by the Japanese government for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki — all prefectures on southern Kyushu island.

(This is a developing story)