Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador, death toll touches 13

As a result of the earthquake in Ecuador, buildings were also damaged. Buildings and homes were reported damaged on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador, death toll touches 13
Representational Image

After the 6.8 magnitude quack hit southern Ecuador on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least 12 people dead, CNN reported citing government officials. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 - 6 km NNE of Balao, Ecuador," United States Geological Survey Earthquake tweeted.

According to Ecuador`s communications department for President, 11 people were killed in the province of El Oro and one person died in the province of Azuay.In an earlier statement, authorities said the person in Azuay was killed when a wall collapsed onto a car and that at least three of the victims in El Oro died when a security camera tower came down, reported CNN.People who were injured were being treated at hospitals, the Presidency added, but did not provide further details.

The USGS gave the tremor an "orange alert", saying "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread."

"Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response," the USGS added. It also estimated damage and economic losses were possible, as per the report in CNN.

More details to follow…

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad wedding reception: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan attend festivities
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Virat Kohli-Quick Style dance video with a 'Men in Blue' twist
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.