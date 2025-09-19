Massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast

Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'
WORLD
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake was reported off the Russian coast, according to seismic reports on Thursday, i.e., September 18. While the tremor was significant in strength, there have been no reports of damage or casualties. Earlier today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported two significant earthquakes near the East Coast of Kamchatka.
September 19, 2025
The agency informed about the tremors in a post on X. The first earthquake measured 7.5 on the Richter scale and struck at 00:28:23 IST at a latitude of 53.29 N and longitude of 160.36 E, at a depth of 85 km, according to the NCS. Shortly after, a second tremor measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 00:38:23 IST at a latitude of 53.08 N and longitude of 160.59 E, at a depth of 30 km.
Both earthquakes were recorded near the East Coast of Kamchatka. Earlier in July, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 had struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on a Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.