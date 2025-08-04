Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse

Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...

Mass Walkout at Boeing: Over 3000 US factory workers vote to strike due to...; Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?

Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

How Shibu Soren launched movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand as...

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the schem

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight at WCL finals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink

Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink

Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless

Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress th

HomeWorld

WORLD

Mass Walkout at Boeing: Over 3000 US factory workers vote to strike due to...; Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?

IAM Midwest Territory vice president, stressed that the members build the aircraft and defence systems, hence they deserve nothing less than a contract fitting their expertise and keeping their families secure.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

Mass Walkout at Boeing: Over 3000 US factory workers vote to strike due to...; Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?

TRENDING NOW

US aerospace giant Boeing is set to face a major strike in nearly three decades at its St. Louis-area defence factories. About 3200 workers, working at Boeing defence manufacturing facilities, are set to strike on Monday over the company’s latest contract offer. The members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) voted to reject Boeing’s latest four-year labour proposal that offers a wage raise by 20 per cent and increased retirement contributions.  The union went on strike in 1996, with the stoppage lasting nearly 100 days, reported by the AP agency. 

Why are Boeing workers on strike?

IAM announced that its members had rejected Boeing’s revised contract, highlighting objections including wages, pension terms, and work schedules. The union’s locals' top official, Tom Boelling, said the IAM District 837 members pointed out that they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication and the critical role in the nation’s defence. Sam Cicinelli, IAM Midwest Territory vice president, stressed that the members build the aircraft and defence systems, hence they deserve nothing less than a contract fitting their expertise and keeping their families secure. After the talks broke down after the contract expired on July 27, workers voted to walk out.

Boeing, however, stated that the company had made a competitive offer, noting that the deal included average wage growth of 40 per cent. The strike will amplify financial pressure on Boeing's defence and space division, which generates about 30% of the company's revenue as of the second quarter.  Despite this, Boeing vice president and senior St. Louis site executive Dan Gillian said, "We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers, AP reported.

Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?

Meanwhile, Union members are responsible for building fighter aircraft like F-15 Eagle, F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, T-7 training jet, missiles and munitions. They also make components for Boeing's 777X commercial jets. With the strike centred in St. Louis, a key hub for Boeing's military aircraft operations, the work on the next-gen F-47 fighter jet will probably be put on hold. 

This Boeing defence strike comes at a time when the company is still recovering from past safety crises like the 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, a passenger jet worker strike in 2024, and a door plug blowing out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max in 2024. Besides this, the aerospace giants’ production numbers are down too, with manufacturing only 348 aircraft last year. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' as they support Saiyaara
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress th
7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight
7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE