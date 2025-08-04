Mass Walkout at Boeing: Over 3000 US factory workers vote to strike due to...; Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?

IAM Midwest Territory vice president, stressed that the members build the aircraft and defence systems, hence they deserve nothing less than a contract fitting their expertise and keeping their families secure.

US aerospace giant Boeing is set to face a major strike in nearly three decades at its St. Louis-area defence factories. About 3200 workers, working at Boeing defence manufacturing facilities, are set to strike on Monday over the company’s latest contract offer. The members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) voted to reject Boeing’s latest four-year labour proposal that offers a wage raise by 20 per cent and increased retirement contributions. The union went on strike in 1996, with the stoppage lasting nearly 100 days, reported by the AP agency.



Why are Boeing workers on strike?

IAM announced that its members had rejected Boeing’s revised contract, highlighting objections including wages, pension terms, and work schedules. The union’s locals' top official, Tom Boelling, said the IAM District 837 members pointed out that they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication and the critical role in the nation’s defence. Sam Cicinelli, IAM Midwest Territory vice president, stressed that the members build the aircraft and defence systems, hence they deserve nothing less than a contract fitting their expertise and keeping their families secure. After the talks broke down after the contract expired on July 27, workers voted to walk out.



Boeing, however, stated that the company had made a competitive offer, noting that the deal included average wage growth of 40 per cent. The strike will amplify financial pressure on Boeing's defence and space division, which generates about 30% of the company's revenue as of the second quarter. Despite this, Boeing vice president and senior St. Louis site executive Dan Gillian said, "We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers, AP reported.



Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?

Meanwhile, Union members are responsible for building fighter aircraft like F-15 Eagle, F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, T-7 training jet, missiles and munitions. They also make components for Boeing's 777X commercial jets. With the strike centred in St. Louis, a key hub for Boeing's military aircraft operations, the work on the next-gen F-47 fighter jet will probably be put on hold.

This Boeing defence strike comes at a time when the company is still recovering from past safety crises like the 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, a passenger jet worker strike in 2024, and a door plug blowing out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max in 2024. Besides this, the aerospace giants’ production numbers are down too, with manufacturing only 348 aircraft last year.