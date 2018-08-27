Multiple fatalities reported in mass shooting at video game tournament in Florida's Jacksonville; one suspect dead

A mass shooting was reported at a video game tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville Landing, Florida, on Sunday. The local sheriff’s office said there were multiple fatalities at the scene, adding the public should avoid the area.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. “We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," it said in another tweet.

The sheriff's office said that one suspect was dead at the scene but it was unknown at this time if there was a second suspect. Searches are being conducted, it said.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies were finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out," it added in another tweet.

The shooting took place at a restaurant at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to local media.

The business was live streaming a tournament for a Madden football video game when several shots rang out, according to video of the stream shared on social media.

In the video, players can be seen reacting to the gunfire and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off.

One Twitter user, Drini Gjoka, said he was in the tournament and was shot in the thumb.

“Worst day of my life,” Gjoka wrote on Twitter. “I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second.”

(With Reuters inputs)