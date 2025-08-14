Twitter
WORLD

Mass shooting in US: Several law enforcement officials shot in Virginia, details inside

Several law enforcement personnel have been shot in a mass shooting incident in southern Virginia in the United States, according to a congressional representative, quoted by news agency AP.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 08:34 AM IST

Mass shooting in US: Several law enforcement officials shot in Virginia, details inside
Representative Image/Reuters

Several law enforcement personnel have been shot in a mass shooting incident in southern Virginia in the United States, according to a congressional representative, quoted by news agency AP. Representative John McGuire of Virginia's 5th congressional district expressed his grief in a post on X, stating his thoughts and prayers for the injured deputies in Pittsylvania County and their families. 

"We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time," McGuire wrote on 'X'. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

