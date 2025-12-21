Mass Shooting in South Africa: At least 10 people killed in Johannesburg, here's what we know so far

At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting incident in Bekkersdal township in South Africa's Johannesburg.

At least 10 people were killed, and several injured in a mass shooting incident in Bekkersdal township in South Africa's Johannesburg, South African Broadcasting Corp News said on Sunday. The gunmen opened fire at people randomly on the streets, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Police in a statemenbt said, "Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," a police statement said.

Police spokesperson told to AFP, "Ten people are dead. We don't have a breakdown of who they are."

This comes after two horrific mass shooting incidents reported from Australia, where father-son duo opened fire at innocent people at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Abother incident was from US' Brwon University, where gunmen fired at several people.