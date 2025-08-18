'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
WORLD

Mass Protests in Israel: Citizens demand Netanyahu government to end Gaza war

Whistles, horns, and drums echoed at rallies across the country as protesters held pictures of hostages and waved Israeli flags. Major roads, including the main one connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, were blocked by some protesters.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 08:08 AM IST

Mass Protests in Israel: Citizens demand Netanyahu government to end Gaza war

To show solidarity with the families of hostages held in Gaza, thousands of Israelis participated in a statewide strike on Sunday, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to a deal with Hamas to put an end to the conflict and ensure the release of the hostages.

Whistles, horns, and drums echoed at rallies across the country as protesters held pictures of hostages and waved Israeli flags. Major roads, including the main one connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, were blocked by some protesters.

Speaking in a Tel Aviv public square, Anat Angrest, whose son Matan is among those detained, stated, "Today, everything stops to honor the highest value: the sanctity of life." During the protests, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who is well-known for her parts in Wonder Woman and the Fast & Furious movie series, also spoke with hostage families.

Businesses' participation in the strike, which was organized by the relatives of the hostages, varied; some allowed employees to join, while others stayed open. Because of the summer vacation, schools remained open.

Protesters block major roads, including Jerusalem-Tel Aviv route

Following some altercations over blocked highways, police stated that 38 protesters had been detained by early afternoon. Around 4 p.m. local time, air raid sirens alerted the public to a missile fired from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted, momentarily stopping the demonstrations.

"Calls to end the war without defeating Hamas only strengthen the group and delay hostage releases," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting. The leader of Israel's most right-wing government, the prime minister, reiterated preparations for the military to take control of Gaza City, one of the few places outside of Israeli territory.

Many Israelis, especially the relatives of the hostages, are against the action because they believe it could put the lives of the remaining captives in jeopardy. About 20 of the 50 hostages still in Gaza are thought to be alive, according to Israeli sources.

At a gathering in Tel Aviv, opposition leader Yair Lapid praised the solidarity of the protesters. He commented on X that "the wonderful spirit of people stepping out today is the only thing that strengthens the country."

The conflict has claimed thousands of lives on both sides since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Over 61,000 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of Israel's military actions, including at least 29 on Sunday, according to Gaza health officials.

During the Hamas attack, more than 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken prisoner, and more than 400 Israeli soldiers lost their lives in Gaza. Negotiations broke down in July after Hamas demanded an end to the war in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages, while the majority of hostages released thus far returned through diplomatic discussions.

