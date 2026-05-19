Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces 10% global layoffs, shifts 7,000 workers to AI-focused roles

Facebook parent company Meta will lay off around 8,000 people on Wednesday, May 20. The tech giant is planning to shift 7,000 workforces to new AI-focused roles and a global 10% layoff.

Facebook parent company Meta will lay off around 8,000 people on Wednesday, May 20. Reuters, which accessed the company’s internal memo, reported that Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale informed the employees about the tech giant’s plan to shift 7,000 workforces to new AI-focused roles and a global 10% layoff.

According to the memo, the employees will receive mail at 4 am local time (in respective countries) and in three different batches around the world. By the end of 2025, the 10% of workforce at Meta stood at roughly 78,000. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to stop recruitment of around 6,000 job roles for which it had been actively hiring.

For May 20, Meta has asked its employees in North America to work from home that day as the cuts roll out. According to Reuters, Mark Zuckerberg’s company will roll out fresh layoffs by the end of the year.

The memo states that several teams will now operate with smaller pods and fewer layers of management. Janelle Gale says in the memo that “many leaders will announce org changes.” “As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles ⁠into their new org structures. We're now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership,” she said.

She formed her statement in a way for the order to look productive rather than only cost-cutting. The new organisations which will hire those 7,000 reassigned workers will adapt to what Gale called AI-native design principles, which would require fewer managers per employee.

For the US workers who will be laid off, there is a provision of 16 weeks of base pay as severance, in addition to two extra weeks for every year spent at Meta, healthcare and career support as well. However, non-US employees will receive similar packages on country-specific timelines.

Why is Meta reorganising?

Meta is making both workforce and design related changes and investing heavily in AI to infuse the technology into its products and workplace operations. Meta is not the only tech company to announce layoffs. Job cuts due to a massive overhaul across functions, products and others driven by AI have been happening across many major US tech companies.