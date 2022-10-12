Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories

Mark Zuckerberg's profile page was available due to some technical error.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories
Mark Zuckerberg (File)

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's followers have suddenly plummetted from over 11.9 crores to just 9,995. According to some media reports, a software bug triggered the sudden drop in followers.

As per reports, on Facebook's mobile application, Zuckerberg's profile page was available due to some technical error. On the webpage, however, the highly diminished number of followers is visible. 

Some social media users said the drop in followers is a result of a bug or a technical glitch, some claimed Meta had acted against bot accounts. Some even said this could be due to a cyber attack. 

According to some reports, several American news outlets also saw a massive dip in their numbers of followers, including NYT, Washington Post, The Hill, USA Today, New York Post and Newsweek. 

USA Today saw a dip of 13,723 and 11,392 followers on Monday and Tuesday.

Bangla writer Taslima Nasreen has also said that she lost a substantial chunk of followers. 

Meanwhile, Facebook hasn't released an official statement in this regard. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.