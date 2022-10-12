Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories

Mark Zuckerberg (File)

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's followers have suddenly plummetted from over 11.9 crores to just 9,995. According to some media reports, a software bug triggered the sudden drop in followers.

As per reports, on Facebook's mobile application, Zuckerberg's profile page was available due to some technical error. On the webpage, however, the highly diminished number of followers is visible.

Some social media users said the drop in followers is a result of a bug or a technical glitch, some claimed Meta had acted against bot accounts. Some even said this could be due to a cyber attack.

According to some reports, several American news outlets also saw a massive dip in their numbers of followers, including NYT, Washington Post, The Hill, USA Today, New York Post and Newsweek.

USA Today saw a dip of 13,723 and 11,392 followers on Monday and Tuesday.

Bangla writer Taslima Nasreen has also said that she lost a substantial chunk of followers.

Meanwhile, Facebook hasn't released an official statement in this regard.