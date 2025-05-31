Meta partners with defence startup Anduril to develop AI and AR-based military tech for real-time battlefield intelligence.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has partnered with American defence tech startup Anduril Industries to develop high-tech military equipment using artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR). The goal of this partnership is to help soldiers in the field by giving them real-time information and smart tools to make quicker and better decisions during combat, according to a report by CBS News.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement, “We’ve spent years building AR and AI technology to create the future of computing. We’re proud to support American servicemembers by bringing these innovations to those who protect us both at home and abroad.”

As part of this collaboration, Meta's advanced AR and AI technologies will be merged with Anduril's powerful data platform, known as ‘Lattice’. Together, they will develop tools like smart glasses, goggles, and visors that give soldiers improved battlefield awareness and allow them to control robotic or autonomous systems more easily.

A Familiar Face Returns to Meta’s Defence Ambitions

Palmer Luckey, the 32-year-old founder of Anduril, is not new to Meta. He previously worked at the company in 2014 when it was still called Facebook, after selling his virtual reality headset company Oculus to them. Now, he’s back in collaboration with Meta—but this time for defence.

Anduril said the partnership would create extended reality (XR) products that allow soldiers to see their environment better and interact with military technology in a more natural way.

This is not the first time Meta has stepped into the defence sector. In late 2024, the company gave access to its Llama 3 AI model to US government agencies and defence contractors. Meta said it wants to support national security efforts alongside other major tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM.

According to Meta, these AI-powered tools can also help the military by improving logistics, tracking terror financing, and strengthening cybersecurity.

By working closely with Anduril and other partners, Meta aims to show its commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of the US and its allies.