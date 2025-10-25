Mark Carney ready to revive US-Canada trade talks halted by Trump over Reagan ad campaign

Trump ended the discussions on Thursday after a video featuring former US President Ronald Reagan criticised tariffs, warning they lead to trade wars and economic harm. Trump called the advertisement 'fraudulent' in a late-night post on social media.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada is ready to restart trade negotiations with the United States after President Donald Trump abruptly suspended talks in protest over an anti-tariff advertisement produced by Ontario’s provincial government.

Since taking office, Carney has visited the White House twice in an effort to reach an agreement to reduce tariffs on steel, aluminium and cars, measures imposed by Trump that have hit Canada’s economy hard.

Despite Carney’s offer to resume dialogue, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he had instructed that the adverts continue airing during the weekend’s World Series baseball games between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers to attract a wider US audience.

However, Ford later confirmed that, after speaking with Carney, Ontario would pause its advertising campaign on Monday to allow trade talks to restart.

‘Constructive Negotiations’

“My colleagues have been working closely with their American counterparts on detailed and constructive discussions across specific sectors,” Carney said before departing Ottawa for his first official visit to Asia. He added that diversifying trade away from the US remained a government priority.

Carney previously removed most of the retaliatory tariffs Canada had imposed on US goods under his predecessor. But White House adviser Kevin Hassett said Trump was increasingly frustrated with Canada, claiming talks had made little progress.

“The frustration has built up over time,” Hassett told reporters. “The Canadians have been very difficult to negotiate with,” he added, citing a “lack of flexibility.”

Reagan Ad Controversy

In a separate post on Friday, Trump accused Canada of trying to influence the US Supreme Court ahead of hearings next month on the legality of his global tariffs.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation criticised the Ontario government’s advert, saying it used “selective audio and video” from a 1987 Reagan address without permission. The Foundation said it was reviewing legal options.

The video splices together several of Reagan’s statements opposing tariffs, arguing that trade barriers destroy jobs and shrink markets. However, the full address made clear that Reagan viewed certain tariffs, such as those on Japanese imports, as exceptional measures rather than a rejection of free trade.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai accused Canadian officials of “playing games instead of engaging seriously” and said further talks would be “futile” unless Canada changed its approach.

Tariff Tensions

Earlier on Thursday, Canada reduced tariff-free import quotas for carmakers General Motors and Stellantis, citing their decisions to scale back production in the country.

Trump’s trade policies have pushed US tariffs to their highest levels since the 1930s, creating uncertainty for businesses across North America.

The US, Canada and Mexico are due to review their 2020 free trade agreement next year.

Carney said he recognised that US trade policy had shifted significantly but insisted cooperation was still possible.

“We stand ready to build on the progress made so far when the Americans are prepared to return to the table,” Carney said. “That will benefit workers and families in both our countries.”