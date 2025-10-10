Maria Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, says, 'For his decisive support...'

Venezuela's Leader of Opposition, Maria Corina Machado, has dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize 2025 to US President Donald Trump for what she described as his "decisive support of our cause".

Venezuela's Leader of Opposition, Maria Corina Machado, has dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize 2025 to US President Donald Trump for what she described as his "decisive support of our cause". "We are on the threshold of victory — and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve freedom and democracy", she said.

Dedicating the Nobel Peace Prize to President Trump, she added, "I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause." Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Terming her as a "brave and committed champion of peace," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said that the Prize has gone to a "woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness." "Democracy is a precondition for lasting peace. However, we live in a world where democracy is in retreat, where more and more authoritarian regimes are challenging norms and resorting to violence."Machado has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people, the Committee said.

"The Venezuelan regime's rigid hold on power and its repression of the population are not unique in the world. We see the same trends globally: rule of law abused by those in control, free media silenced, critics imprisoned, and societies pushed towards authoritarian rule and militarisation. In 2024, more elections were held than ever before, but fewer and fewer are free and fair," the Nobel Committee said.

Machado meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel's will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate, the selection committee said.

"She has brought her country's opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarisation of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy. Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace," it said.

Trump misses chance

US President Donald Trump had been clamouring for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he had resolved multiple global conflicts, which include, India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia, Azerbaijan-Armenia, Iran-Israel, and DRC-Rwanda, among others.

Earlier on Wednesday, on the prospects of winning the Nobel Prize, Trump said, "I have no idea... Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation... I don't think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they'll find a reason not to give it to me".

With inputs from ANI