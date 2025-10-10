Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

H1B visa: US President Donald Trump introduces new changes, aims to improve..., check new rules

World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress and improve well-being

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza Strip, what may happen in next 24 hours?

Who is Maria Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner who beat Donald Trump, why is she in hiding? She is from...

Big snub to US President Donald Trump, Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Shubman Gill's major Test record with his 7th century, joins elite list featuring Don Bradman

THIS Australian star is excited to share field with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, calls them..., he is...

Controll movie review: Despite giving dejavu of Holiday, Fateh; Thakur Anoop Singh's war against Rohit Roy's cyber empire entertains

Major avalanche hit Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala, watch video

Asim Munir upset! Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress and improve well-being

World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza Strip, what may happen in next 24 hours?

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza Strip, what may happen in next 1 day?

Who is Maria Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner who beat Donald Trump, why is she in hiding? She is from...

Who is Maria Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner who beat Donald Trump

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeWorld

WORLD

Big snub to US President Donald Trump, Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner: Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 03:14 PM IST

Big snub to US President Donald Trump, Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner: Big snub to US President Donald Trump, Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025. On X, The Noble prize committe wrote, 'The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.'

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karwa Chauth 2025: From Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani to Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal; newlywed celeb couples who'll celebrate their first fast
Karwa Chauth 2025: Newlywed celeb couples who'll celebrate their first fast
This 68-year-old man lost Rs 6 lakh after falling for fake girlfriend
This 68-year-old man lost Rs 6 lakh after falling for fake girlfriend
Meet woman, richer than Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, is richest Indian..., has a net worth of Rs...
Meet woman, richer than Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, is In
BIG Move by Tata Group, Tata Housing’s Varnam Project hits Rs 100000000000 in home sales, sells 582 apartments, 48 townhouses in...
Tata Housing’s Varnam Project hits Rs 100000000000 in home sales in...
Ratan Tata's TCS earns profit of Rs 120,750,000,000 in second quarter of 2025, acquires THIS US firm for Rs 6,040,000,000
Ratan Tata's TCS earns profit of Rs 120,750,000,000 in second quarter of 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE