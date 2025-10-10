Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner: Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner: Big snub to US President Donald Trump, Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025. On X, The Noble prize committe wrote, 'The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.'

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo.