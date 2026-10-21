Marco Rubio's Mega Message: Ties with Pakistan, China won't come at India's expense

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US relationship with Pakistan or any country will never come at expense of ties with India, rejects comparison to Nixon-Kissinger era pro-Pakistan tilt.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that United States' relationships with Pakistan or any other country "will never come at the expense" of its ties with India.

Rubio was asked whether a situation like the 1970s, when then-US President Richard Nixon and his National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger displayed a slant towards Pakistan, was returning.

"What everyone should be assured of in India is that our relationship, not just with Pakistan but with any country in the world, will never come at the expense of our relationship. We don't view it that way in our relationship with India," Rubio said in an interview with The Indian Express published Wednesday.

The US Secretary of State is in India for a three-day official visit. After landing in Mumbai on Tuesday, he held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. After the meeting, Rubio said both countries were "very close" to finalising a trade deal, with only a few items left. On Wednesday, he left for Jamnagar for the second leg of his visit.

Rubio rejects Nixon-Kissinger era comparison

Rubio said he would "not use the 1970s as an example" today.

"The world looks nothing like it did back then. Back then, we had the Cold War and all sorts of other dynamics that no longer exist," he told The Indian Express.

The Nixon-Kissinger era refers to the period between 1969-1974, when the US displayed a pro-Pakistan tilt amid the Indian forces' push towards the then East Pakistan, which was recognised as Bangladesh.

The US Secretary of State said Pakistan was one of the countries America has relations with, adding, "In some ways, it could be a positive thing if we could help discourage actions that could potentially lead to conflict, if we could use our influence in ways that are positive..."

Rubio had made similar remarks earlier, when he said Pakistan was a country the US "has to have a relationship with".

"It's a country that possesses nuclear weapons. It's a country that, from a geographic standpoint, we need to be able to interact with them, in much the same way as the government of India has to have and has a relationship and meets with leaders from Iran," he told CNBC TV18.

Rubio's meeting with Jaishankar; visit to Jamnagar

India and the United States on Tuesday reviewed their bilateral cooperation, with focus on energy and defence, during the meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar. The US Secretary of State urged India to increase energy trade and step up purchases of American technologies and systems.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said they discussed ways to further advance "our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties", and exchanged views on regional developments.

Rubio is visiting Jamnagar on Wednesday, with focus on talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", ANI reported. Jamnagar is home to one of the world's largest refineries, operated by Reliance