He praised the leadership of PM Modi and Sharif for demonstrating 'wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship' in opting for dialogue over conflict.

In a significant diplomatic development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to begin comprehensive talks at a neutral location. Rubio further said that he and Vice President JD Vance had been in close contact with senior Indian and Pakistani officials over the past 48 hours, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.

He praised the leadership of PM Modi and Sharif for demonstrating "wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship" in opting for dialogue over conflict.

Sharing a post on X, Rubio wrote, "Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik."

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," the post added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire."

Claiming US mediation played a key role, Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing "common sense and great intelligence" to de-escalate the crisis, marking a moment of cautious relief in a volatile regional standoff.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

A day earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while speaking on US efforts to mediate the conflict between India and Pakistan, said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both countries.

Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

"This is something that the secretary of state, and now our national security adviser, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," she said.

Leavitt said that the conflict between the nations is old, and talks are being held to prevent further escalations.

"He understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday. He has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end," she said.

When asked if US President Donald Trump would personally contact the leaders of those countries to try to de-escalate this situation, Leavitt said, "If and when that happens, we will certainly let you know."

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed his concern over the escalating situation between India and Pakistan and stated that he would offer any possible help to de-escalate tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)