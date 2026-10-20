Marco Rubio calls India a ‘refining superpower’, reveals US plan for Venezuelan oil

After arriving in Mumbai, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India a ‘refining superpower’ and also revealed why Washington wants Reliance Industries to step up its role in Venezuela’s oil production

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently in India, termed India a 'refining superpower', saying that the American delegation would engage in discussions with Reliance regarding oil production in Venezuela. While speaking to the media after arriving in Mumbai, Rubio said, ''India is a refining superpower. They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They've done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they can do.''

Rubio says India can help process more Venezuelan oil

''They also, by the way, have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela that can produce more themselves. I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly help,'' he added.

''So, that's one of the things we'll talk about. With India, we've talked about it in the past, and they sound ready. They're willing to do it. There might be a few impediments that stand in the way in terms of sanctions and so forth that we'll have to work through,'' Rubio further said on the agenda of his India tour.

BIG BREAKING US Secretary of State Rubio seeks India’s (Reliance’s) help to refine more Venezuelan crude to solve US’ diesel crisis — Before his talks with Foreign Minister Jaishankar at Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, Rubio calls India a “refining superpower”. "We'll talk with Reliance about refining more Venezuelan crude." https://t.co/YeIAussw0o — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) October 20, 2026

What did Rubio discuss with Jaishankar?

After concluding the meeting with S Jaishankar, Rubio shared a series of pictures on his X handle and wrote, '''In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership.''

Rubio meets UAE minister in Mumbai, heads to Jamnagar next

Rubio also met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a trilateral meeting in Mumbai, where the three ministers discussed views on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments.

It was great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister @ABZayed to discuss regional energy security and advance our shared economic priorities. https://t.co/8GNOibFzR7 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 20, 2026

Next, Rubio will visit Jamnagar in Gujarat, where he is scheduled to visit the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, which is also building a massive oil refinery in Texas.