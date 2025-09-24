Many injured after Gunman opens fire at Dallas ICE office, takes own life

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date

Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'

EXPOSED! Pakistan's textbooks twist Operation Sindoor, paints India as 'aggressor pleading for peace after...'

Shaheen Afridi backs Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's provocative celebrations in IND-PAK match, issues bold challenge to Team India

Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...

On sidelines of UNGA, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif urges IMF to consider flood impact on country's economy: 'Steadily making progress...'

Viral video: Russian woman dances to Rajasthani folk song dedicated to her; WATCH

Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan faced problems while shooting Andaz Apna Apna; they bonded when Salman supported Aamir during...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date

What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check dat

Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?

Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Many injured after Gunman opens fire at Dallas ICE office, takes own life

Many people were injured in a shooting incident on Wednesday that took place at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, Texas. The shooter behind the grave incident killed himself with his gun.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:29 PM IST

Many injured after Gunman opens fire at Dallas ICE office, takes own life
Many injured after Gunman opens fire at Dallas ICE office, takes own life
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Many people were injured in a shooting incident on Wednesday that took place at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas. The shooter behind the grave incident killed himself with his gun, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. In an interview with CNN, acting ICE director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting. CNN also reported that one person has been killed in the incident.

Kristi Noem confirmed the incident in an X post. While confirming the shooting, she said that the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. "There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging, but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound," she wrote. Noem also said, "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

As per two law enforcement officials with close knowledge of the incident, two detainees are among the victims. Lyons also said that those among the injured, "could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees." He further said that officials were still "working through" the details of the incident.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Zoho? Not Microsoft or Google, Ashwini Vaishnaw uses 'Swadeshi' platform instead for…, it’s owned by…
What is Zoho? Not Microsoft or Google, Ashwini Vaishnaw uses 'Swadeshi' platform
THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit
THIS Ratan Tata-owned defence company sets up manufacturing unit in Morocco
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body
Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba nights you can’t miss
Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba night
Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...
Bankit founder Amit Nigam started with salary of Rs 10,000, founded Bankit later
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE