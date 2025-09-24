Many injured after Gunman opens fire at Dallas ICE office, takes own life

Many people were injured in a shooting incident on Wednesday that took place at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, Texas. The shooter behind the grave incident killed himself with his gun.

Many people were injured in a shooting incident on Wednesday that took place at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas. The shooter behind the grave incident killed himself with his gun, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. In an interview with CNN, acting ICE director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting. CNN also reported that one person has been killed in the incident.

Kristi Noem confirmed the incident in an X post. While confirming the shooting, she said that the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. "There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging, but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound," she wrote. Noem also said, "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

As per two law enforcement officials with close knowledge of the incident, two detainees are among the victims. Lyons also said that those among the injured, "could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees." He further said that officials were still "working through" the details of the incident.