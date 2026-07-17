Many Indians hit as Iran war triggers a job crisis in Dubai: 'Everyone is trying to survive'

After months of conflict in the Middle East triggered by the Iran war, workers describe a harsh situation where jobs have vanished, pay has gone down, and finding new employment has become increasingly hard.

Dubai has long being a land of opportunity for migrant workers, including many from India and other South Asian countries. But that promise is now starting to fade. After months of conflict in the Middle East triggered by the Iran war, workers describe a harsh situation where jobs have vanished, pay has gone down, and finding new employment has become increasingly hard. As Iranian missiles struck the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the country's lifelines -- tourism and aviation -- have been severely hit and so have businesses that rely on foreign travelers.

What do workers say?

According to a report by The New York Times, many migrant workers have been going door-to-door with their resumes in the hope of getting work. Mujeeb Rahman, an accountant from India, said he and his colleagues lost their jobs after the catering company they worked for failed. "There is simply no business...Many companies are not hiring anymore," Rahman told the publication, adding: "Everyone is trying to survive." A 44-year-old Filipina domestic worker said she has been heading out every day, checking notice boards for job openings and asking people if they need a housemaid. "I have been doing this almost every single day for the last four months, but with no luck," Joy Vivanda said. She had lost her job in March as the Russian family who employed her left Dubai after the conflict erupted.

More job cuts coming?

A recent survey of more than 500 employers in the UAE has revealed that one in four companies expects to cut jobs in the third quarter of 2026 and nearly 33% firms don't have any recruitment plans. Those who have managed to keep their jobs stated they are earning much less than before. Meanwhile, the government of UAE has announced economic support packages worth over USD 680 million to help businesses cope with the fallout of the war. The situation has also led to hardship for workers' families living thousands of kilometres away from Dubai as they rely on remittances from their breadwinners.