Man with suicide bomb belt shot at Brussels central station

A man with suicide bomb belt was shot at the Brussels central station.

A man with suicide bomb belt was shot at the Brussels central station.

The Grand Place of Brussels, Central Station has been evacuated, the CNN reported.

"Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral ... Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB," police said on Twitter.

Witnesses described loud bang at Brussels train station. The police say the incident is under control.

Further details are awaited.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)