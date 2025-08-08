Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here
A 32-year-old man, involved in the murder of Indian student harsimrat Randhawa has been arrested in Niagara Falls by Hamilton police. Who was Harsimrat Randhawa?
A 32-year-old man, Jerdaine Foster, involved in the murder of Indian student harsimrat Randhawa has been arrested in Niagara Falls by Hamilton police. He fired a bullet that killed Harsimrat Randhawa in Ontario, Canada. The accussed has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, as per reports.
The accused, reportedly has ties to the Halton, Hamilton and Niagara regions and lived in short-term rental properties, Investigation is ongoing and Police says that the violent clash started several minutes before culminating with the shooting at the bus stop.
Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was an Indian medical student. Originally she was from Punjab's Dhundha village. She was a second-year physiotherapy student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario. She was hit by a stray bullet near a bus stop in Ontario. She was just stepped off a bus while on her way back home when she was hit by a bullet.
Police reported that she was just an innocent bystander. 'Harsimrat was an innocent bystander, simply trying to make her way home from a local gym when she was struck and killed,” Hamilton Police Acting Det.-Sgt. Daryl Reid said.