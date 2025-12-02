FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel, Vi hail DoT order on 90-day SIM deadline to WhatsApp, Telegram and others, say 'such continuous linkage...'

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: 11,727 candidates cleared, check marks/cut-off, schedule information at direct link here

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama passes the Monday test, earns Rs...

Dharmendra's personal favourite film was not Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Apne; but this movie that also had Hema Malini

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner in US won't get death penalty

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani thr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeWorld

WORLD

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

The attack had occurred on September 10 this year at Downtown Suites Dallas following an argument between Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national, and 50-year-old Nagamallaiah over a broken washing machine. Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez severing Nagamallaiah's head with a machete.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 01:21 AM IST

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why
Nagamallaiah was 50 years old at the time of his killing.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, the man accused of brutally beheading his Indian-origin employer at a motel in Texas state of the United States, will not face the death penalty, according to prosecutors at the Dallas County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. According to a report by The Dallas Express, DA John Creuzot’s office has decided against pursuing the death penalty for Cobos-Martinez, limiting potential punishment to life in jail without parole. Prosecutors have, however, reserved the right to reconsider the stance by January 8 amid ongoing investigation into the case. The move has drawn criticism from some corners due to the crime's brutality and the immigration status of the accused.

What happened at Dallas motel?

The attack had occurred on September 10 this year at Downtown Suites Dallas following an argument between Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national, and 50-year-old Nagamallaiah over a broken washing machine. Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez running after Nagamallaiah and severing his head with a machete in front of the latter's wife and son, who had tried to intervene. Cobos-Martinez then fled the crime scene.

Trump vowed strong action

According to reports, Cobos-Martinez, who is named in several other criminal cases, had entered the US illegally and also faced an order to be deported to Cuba. After the attack on Nagamallaiah, US President Donald Trump had vowed strong action against the killer. In a post on social media, he had said: "The time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch," adding: "This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!"

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner in US won't get death penalty
Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'
Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism
What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...
What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani thr
Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'
Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Of
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement