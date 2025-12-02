Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why
Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, the man accused of brutally beheading his Indian-origin employer at a motel in Texas state of the United States, will not face the death penalty, according to prosecutors at the Dallas County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. According to a report by The Dallas Express, DA John Creuzot’s office has decided against pursuing the death penalty for Cobos-Martinez, limiting potential punishment to life in jail without parole. Prosecutors have, however, reserved the right to reconsider the stance by January 8 amid ongoing investigation into the case. The move has drawn criticism from some corners due to the crime's brutality and the immigration status of the accused.
The attack had occurred on September 10 this year at Downtown Suites Dallas following an argument between Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national, and 50-year-old Nagamallaiah over a broken washing machine. Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez running after Nagamallaiah and severing his head with a machete in front of the latter's wife and son, who had tried to intervene. Cobos-Martinez then fled the crime scene.
According to reports, Cobos-Martinez, who is named in several other criminal cases, had entered the US illegally and also faced an order to be deported to Cuba. After the attack on Nagamallaiah, US President Donald Trump had vowed strong action against the killer. In a post on social media, he had said: "The time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch," adding: "This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!"