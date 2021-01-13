Man tries to send samosa into space, what happened next will leave you surprised

Imagine the Indian street food, samosa crossing all boundries and landing into space. Yes, you heard it right. Our very own street food delicacy samosa was to land in space but just before that it crash landed in France. An Indian restaurant owner in UK's Bath tried to launch a samosa into space. It almost succeeded, before it crash landed in France.

Chai Walla, one of the most popular Indian restaurants in the UK sent a samosa into space in three tries. But it crash-landed in France. The owner of the restaurant, Niraj Gadher, said that he just wanted to spread some cheer in gloomy times. He said that he had always joked about sending a samosa into space and he figured that everyone could do with a laugh, according to a report by Somserset Live.

The wonder of this best-ranked restaurant in Bath attempted this pace mission in three tries. He stated to Somerset Live, "I said as a joke once that I would send a samosa into space, and then I thought during this bleak times we could all use a reason to laugh." So, Niraj used helium balloons to launch his favourite street food snack into space. On his first try, the helium balloons fell from his hands. And the second time, there wasn't enough helium.

Gadher also made a video of the incident. In a video that has been posted on YouTube, the group can be seen attaching the snack to the balloon along with a GPS tracker to track its location and a GoPro camera in order to record its journey.

The package did travel along the Bath skyline and even went up so high that an aeroplane flying past it was recorded on the camera.

However, the GPS malfunctioned when it went up in space and Gadher lost track of his samosa. Later, he found out that it had crashed into a field in France.

When Gadher lost track of the snack, he started messaging people on social media platform Instagram to see if they could help him locate it. One person accepted his request and later found the samosa in a field in Picardie.