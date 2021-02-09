Man tries to kill BOSS with COVID-19 virus, read full story here

Ibrahim Unverdi filed a criminal complaint against one of his employees alleging that he stole money from him before infecting his drink with virus.

You must have read about many different types of methods applied by murderers to kill their enemy. But have you ever heard anyone trying to kill someone with COVID-19 virus? Yes you have heard it right. In a shocking incident from Turkey's Adana city, a man allegedly tried to kill his boss by spiking his drink with saliva he bought from a COVID-19 patient.

A car dealership owner named Ibrahim Unverdi filed a criminal complaint against one of his employees alleging that the latter stole money from him before infecting his drink with the deadly virus.

As per the victim's statement, on the morning of the incident, he had given the accused 215,000 Turkish Lira around Rs 22 lakh, which he obtained from the sale of a car. Instead of taking the money to the office, the worker, who had worked for three years in the car dealership, stole it saying he needed it to repay a loan shark.

"I told him to take the money to the office. He even had the key to my safe, I completely trusted him,” Unverdi was quoted as saying by LADbible.

"Later, I called him multiple times and could not reach him. He answered the next day. He said that he needed the money and stole it because he owed it to a loan shark,” he added.

Unverdi learned from another worker that the accused had bought saliva from a COVID-19 patient for 500 Turkish Lira (Rs 5,000). He said he was lucky he did not take the drink. He further claimed that after the issue was reported in the press, the accused started sending him threat messages.

"I could not kill you with the virus. I will shoot you in the head next time," one of the messages read, according to Unverdi.

Following the incident and subsequent threats, Unverdi and his wife have been given police protection.

"Me and my kids can't leave the house. We seem to be in prison in our own home,” Unverdi's wife Dilek said.