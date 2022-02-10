Man tests Covid-19 positive 78 times! Here's how long he remained in quarantine

Being Covid-19 positive makes one conscious and concerned about self-health and of others. Yet this man has been coming positive since the past 14 months.

Muzaffer Kayasan tested Covid-19 positive for the first time in November 2020. He has been kept in the hospital for the past one year and has been in isolation for 14 months now.

When he first tested Covid-19 positive in November 2020, Kayasan had Covid-19 symptoms which were cured soon but his reports have never come out negative since then.

As it is important to isolate a Covid-19 positive person to control the virus’ spread, Kayasan as not been able to socialise at all. He is not able to spend any time with his family and can’t even meet friends.

He can only converse with his family with the help of a window. The biggest sorrow they have while in quarantine is not being able to touch their loved ones.

As Kayasan hasn’t tested negative even once, he has not been able to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Why is Kayasan Covid-19 positive since so long?

Kayasan is a patient of leukaemia, which is a type of blood cancer. This disease reduced the number of white blood cells in the patient’s body and severely affects their immunity. According to doctors, the disease has reduced Kayasan’s immunity and hence Covid-19 is not being eliminated from the boy’s blood.

Even as doctors are giving immunity booster medicines to Kayasan, the process is quite slow.