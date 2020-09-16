Man spotted wearing 'live snake as face mask' on Manchester bus

People are spotting different styles of masks these days to cover their faces in view of the government guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic. But we bet you'll be shocked to see what this person wore as a face covering.

A person in the UK was spotted using a snake as a face covering on a Manchester bus.

The man boarded the bus with the reptile wrapped around his neck and mouth. Fellow passengers first thought the snake was actually a funky mask until a woman saw it wrapping itself around the handrails.

She described the incident as "really funny" and said nearby passengers seemed surprisingly undisturbed by the scaley creature as the animal did not seem to bother any fellow passengers.

"No-one batted an eyelid," she told Manchester Evening News.

It is mandatory for all passengers to wear a face covering on public transport unless they are exempt for reasons of age, health, or disability.

A Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said: "Government guidance clearly states that this needn't be a surgical mask, and that passengers can make their own or wear something suitable, such as a scarf or bandana.

"While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin - especially when still attached to the snake."