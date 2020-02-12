Man spills ketchup to mark territory on subway train in New York, leaves Twitterati amused

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

The New York subway commuter demonstrated a completely new and seemingly effective way of demarcating his personal territory.

The incident was brought to light by a user who shared a photo on Twitter.

Pervaiz Shallwani, who is a journalist by profession, Tweeted a picture with the caption, "A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat."

A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat. #MTA pic.twitter.com/efuc1YHoAX — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) February 7, 2020

In the photo, a woman is seen sitting beside the empty seat where the man sat before apparently fleeing the messy scene.

"Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat," he added.

Noticing the concern, the official Twitter account for New York City Transit wrote, "Good morning. Do you have the 4 digit train car number the ketchup is in?" The user replied, "6070."

After he responded, transit authority tweeted back, "Thanks for letting us know. We'll ask our maintenance team to clean this up ASAP."

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "Why didn't u get a pic of him & submit it 2 cops, or mta?"

Another wrote, "What's with NYC and ketchup? Hot dogs, trains, the list just goes on and on..."

A post read, "Should be banned 4 life!!"

