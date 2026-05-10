Man killed after being hit by LA Frontier Airlines flight on runway while taking off; Chilling visuals emerge

An individual was killed after a Frontier Airlines flight struck him during takeoff after he jumped a fence and entered a runway at Denver International Airport, according to the Associated Press.

An individual was killed after a Frontier Airlines flight struck him during takeoff after he jumped a fence and entered a runway at Denver International Airport, according to the Associated Press. The plane, on route from Denver to Los Angeles International Airport, when it hit the man sparking an engine fire.

The Los Angeles-bound flight was leaving from Denver when “reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday,” according to a post on the airport's official X account.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that the individual, who had breached the airport’s perimeter fence, died in the incident. According to reports, the person entered the airport premises just two minutes before being hit. Officials said the deceased was not believed to be an airport employee.

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What did the pilot said?

As per site ATC.com, the pilot told control tower, "We're stopping on the runway. We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire."