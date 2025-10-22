Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service

A man crashes car into a security gate outside the White House on Tuesday night. Driver taken into custody. The incident occurred around 10:37 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and E Streets in Washington.

A man crashes car into a security gate outside the White House on Tuesday night. Driver taken into custody by Secret Service’s uniformed division.

The incident occurred around 10:37 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and E Streets in Washington. If President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time or not, it still remains unknown.

As per reports, Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement.

(Additional information awaited)