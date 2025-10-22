FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport due to...

Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack, family requests..., his last post was about...

President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala during Sabarimala visit, WATCH

Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks

Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; Here’s how it breaks down

Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers, gives video evidence

Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service

Gold, Silver price today: Check gold, silver prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata on October 22

What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?

Pavitra Punia engaged after breakup from Eijaz Khan, drops photos from intimate ceremony, but hides fiance's identity, fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack, family requests..., his last post was about...

Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack

President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala during Sabarimala visit, WATCH

President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala du

Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks

Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service

A man crashes car into a security gate outside the White House on Tuesday night. Driver taken into custody. The incident occurred around 10:37 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and E Streets in Washington.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man crashes car into a security gate outside the White House on Tuesday night. Driver taken into custody by Secret Service’s uniformed division.

The incident occurred around 10:37 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and E Streets in Washington. If President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time or not, it still remains unknown.

As per reports, Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement.

(Additional information awaited)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu weather Update: All schools to remain closed due to heavy rain in Chennai
Tamil Nadu weather Update: All schools to remain closed due to heavy rain
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens
iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed
iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance
Pavitra Punia engaged after breakup from Eijaz Khan, drops photos from intimate ceremony, but hides fiance's identity, fans react
Pavitra Punia engaged after breakup from Eijaz Khan, drops photos, fans react
Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...
Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kun
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE