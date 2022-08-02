Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Pakistan: Man chops off policeman nose, lips over spreading woman's 'objectionable' video

After the video went viral, a case was registered on the complaint of the woman's son at a local police station but he was not arrested.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Pakistan: Man chops off policeman nose, lips over spreading woman's 'objectionable' video
File Photo

A police constable's nose, ears and lips were chopped off by a man who accused him of blackmailing his wife and sharing her objectionable video to the entire village, police in Pakistan's Punjab province said on Monday.

Constable Qasim Hayat was severely tortured before Muhammad Iftikhar, the primary suspect, and his accomplices severed his nose, ears, and lips on Sunday in Jhang district, around 200 kilometers from Lahore, the police said.

Qasim was rushed to the Civil Hospital Jhang where the medico-legal officer (MLO) confirmed that the constable has got 13 wounds. However, his condition is said to be out of danger.

"The husband and son of the woman were among three suspects who have been arrested", District Police Officer (DPO) said.

Rashid said that an investigation was underway against Qasim when the suspects took the law into their hands and badly tortured the police constable.

As per the first information report (FIR), the police constable is said to have had a relationship with the woman and threatened to harm her son if she refused to meet him.

According to the report, Qasim made an offensive video of the woman when they first met and later blackmailed her. When she stopped paying money the policeman broadcast the footage to the entire community.

After the video went viral, a case was registered on the complaint of the woman's son at a local police station. The police filed a case under the sections 354, 384 and 292 of the Pakistan penal Code. However, he was not arrested.

A cousin of the police official Tahir Imran said that the investigation so far has not been able to prove that Qasim had shared the video, adding that his cousin was attacked despite being on bail.

He went on to say that both sides are neighbors and that he felt that the reason of the quarrel was something else, as is often the case in rural regions.

READ| Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.